Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Purchased by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,005,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 549,155 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Dominion Energy worth $19,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of D. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 28.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 128,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 477,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,709,000 after purchasing an additional 11,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $46.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.59. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $63.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.52.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 136.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Scotiabank cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.