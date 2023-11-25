DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Holdings Reduced by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,320 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.09% of DocuSign worth $9,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in DocuSign in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 873.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 34.8% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Stock Up 1.1 %

DOCU stock opened at $42.74 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.11 and a 12-month high of $69.45. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -474.89, a PEG ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $687.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.56 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 11.30%. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of DocuSign from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 289,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $12,192,084.03. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,051,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,254,225.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 289,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $12,192,084.03. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,051,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,254,225.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $591,997.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at $119,217.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 592,940 shares of company stock worth $24,932,715. 17.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

