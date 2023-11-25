Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.44 earnings per share.

Deere & Company Price Performance

NYSE DE opened at $370.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $378.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $393.97. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $345.55 and a twelve month high of $450.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (down from $530.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $445.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Deere & Company

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Deere & Company

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 98,818.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,922,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,451,792,000 after purchasing an additional 15,906,784 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 41,880.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,703,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,814,000 after buying an additional 5,689,938 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 104,373.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,380,557,000 after buying an additional 3,216,801 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $1,326,177,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 193.0% during the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 936,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,493,000 after acquiring an additional 616,893 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.