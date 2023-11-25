Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 1,372 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Darling Ingredients worth $9,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,258,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,287,000 after acquiring an additional 15,621 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,328,000 after purchasing an additional 24,509 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1,384.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 59,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 15,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 181,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,589,000 after purchasing an additional 58,265 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $43.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.97 and a 1 year high of $73.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.18 and its 200-day moving average is $57.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.11). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John Bullock sold 14,133 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total transaction of $892,216.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,367.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Joseph Manzi purchased 1,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.38 per share, with a total value of $44,464.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,705.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Bullock sold 14,133 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total transaction of $892,216.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,367.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 16,288 shares of company stock valued at $715,604 and have sold 125,665 shares valued at $7,846,395. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DAR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $106.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.10.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

