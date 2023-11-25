Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Stock Holdings Increased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,905 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.18% of Commercial Metals worth $11,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMC. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Commercial Metals by 920.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Commercial Metals by 427.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Commercial Metals by 53.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CMC shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Commercial Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

Insider Transactions at Commercial Metals

In other news, SVP Stephen William Simpson sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,928 shares in the company, valued at $131,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Stephen William Simpson sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,928 shares in the company, valued at $131,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter R. Matt bought 6,200 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.30 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,714,934.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Commercial Metals Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CMC stock opened at $44.01 on Friday. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $39.85 and a 12 month high of $58.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.54. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.37.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.08). Commercial Metals had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 8.83%.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

