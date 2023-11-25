CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Position Reduced by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 162,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,312 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.06% of CMS Energy worth $9,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in CMS Energy by 15.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $3,914,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in CMS Energy by 6.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 982,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,724,000 after buying an additional 56,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in CMS Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CMS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

CMS Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

CMS Energy stock opened at $57.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $49.87 and a 12 month high of $65.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.42. The stock has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.39.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 76.77%.

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, Director John G. Russell sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $1,055,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 169,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,434,491.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total transaction of $93,802.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,475,516.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John G. Russell sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $1,055,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,434,491.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,423,372. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.