Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 5,742 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,742 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 131.8% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 508,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,426,000 after acquiring an additional 288,919 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth about $6,379,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 99.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 238,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,882,000 after acquiring an additional 119,020 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

MNST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Cfra upgraded Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.77.

In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $110,780.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 79,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,390,765.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $55.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.83. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $47.13 and a 1 year high of $60.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.01.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 22.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

