Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Position Decreased by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Celanese were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CE. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 10.2% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,092,000 after buying an additional 5,630 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 5.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the second quarter worth about $1,201,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 1.9% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 8.4% in the second quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 4,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CE opened at $132.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.63. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $97.12 and a twelve month high of $133.27.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.30. Celanese had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

Several brokerages have commented on CE. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celanese has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.06.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

