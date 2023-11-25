Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSL. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 137.9% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 20.0% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on CSL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.14.

Carlisle Companies Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $275.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $203.65 and a 52-week high of $289.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $260.84 and a 200 day moving average of $254.44.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.66%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

