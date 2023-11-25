BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Has $3.06 Million Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC cut its stake in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,958 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $3,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Portland General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Portland General Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 59.8% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 71.2% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 359.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the period.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on POR. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays began coverage on Portland General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Portland General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.44.

Portland General Electric Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of POR stock opened at $41.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.03. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.59. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $51.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.08). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $802.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.97%.

About Portland General Electric

(Free Report)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.