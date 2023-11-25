Bessemer Group Inc. Trims Position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.16% of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA KXI opened at $58.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.62. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $64.74.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Profile

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.