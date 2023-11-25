Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 4,219 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NUE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 127,059.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,461,138,000 after buying an additional 155,109,984 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 101,409.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,646,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,989,000 after buying an additional 1,644,854 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 391.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,005,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,399,000 after buying an additional 1,597,162 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Nucor by 154.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,727,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Nucor by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,247,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $559,880,000 after purchasing an additional 979,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Performance

NYSE NUE opened at $157.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.44 and a 200-day moving average of $156.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $129.46 and a 1-year high of $182.68.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 24.38%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 17.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on NUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nucor from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.56.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

