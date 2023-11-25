Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 17,175 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,175 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 36.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 183.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 17.6% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CVE shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cenovus Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.43.

Cenovus Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE CVE opened at $17.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.97 and a fifty-two week high of $21.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 2.20.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.84 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 15.01%. Equities analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.1008 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 25.95%.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

