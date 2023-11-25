Bessemer Group Inc. Makes New $2.07 Million Investment in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 282,065 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,073,000. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 14,506 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,851 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 338,594 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 100,459 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 315,584 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter.

BVN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.60 to $10.30 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th.

Shares of BVN stock opened at $9.15 on Friday. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a one year low of $6.45 and a one year high of $9.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.47 and its 200 day moving average is $7.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The mining company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.22). Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $211.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.97 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Asia, and Europe. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

