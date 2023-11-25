Bessemer Group Inc. Lowers Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 140,338.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,023,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $362,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,068 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 516.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 876,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,441,000 after purchasing an additional 733,832 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,233,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $879,524,000 after purchasing an additional 293,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 671,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $336,272,000 after purchasing an additional 277,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,793 shares in the company, valued at $896,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.94, for a total transaction of $2,047,972.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 470 shares in the company, valued at $253,301.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,550 shares of company stock valued at $14,667,991. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of MPWR opened at $549.44 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $336.63 and a 1-year high of $595.98. The stock has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a PE ratio of 59.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $473.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $495.20.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.08. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $474.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.12 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 43.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPWR has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.08.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

