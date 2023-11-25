Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $2,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCHI. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 20.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 933,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,765,000 after purchasing an additional 156,706 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $699,000. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 79.2% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 224,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,186,000 after acquiring an additional 99,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 119,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

iShares MSCI China ETF stock opened at $43.65 on Friday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52-week low of $40.54 and a 52-week high of $56.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.95 and a 200-day moving average of $44.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.49.

iShares MSCI China ETF Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

