Bessemer Group Inc. Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 7,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 147,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,351,000 after purchasing an additional 9,493 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 279,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,534,000 after purchasing an additional 16,644 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 319,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,585,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 113,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,726,000 after purchasing an additional 8,837 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of CL stock opened at $77.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.26 and a 200-day moving average of $75.12. The company has a market cap of $63.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.62 and a one year high of $82.09.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 533.40%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total transaction of $3,567,762.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,969 shares in the company, valued at $18,120,115.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $225,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,347 shares in the company, valued at $401,613.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total transaction of $3,567,762.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,120,115.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,153 shares of company stock worth $6,851,466. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CL. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.57.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

