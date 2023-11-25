Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,427 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MLM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $197,591,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at $184,478,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 737,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,362,000 after buying an additional 251,047 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at $80,252,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 258.0% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 242,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,003,000 after buying an additional 174,835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Down 0.2 %

MLM opened at $462.00 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $317.94 and a one year high of $472.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $429.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $433.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.90. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $446.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $471.79.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

