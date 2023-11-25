Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 6,254 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,254 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PGR. Markel Corp boosted its stake in Progressive by 4.1% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,578,000 after acquiring an additional 29,750 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,595,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 8.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 103.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Barbara R. Snyder sold 21,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $2,892,178.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,610 shares in the company, valued at $879,724.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Barbara R. Snyder sold 21,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $2,892,178.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,610 shares in the company, valued at $879,724.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,521,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,021 shares of company stock worth $8,028,487. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Progressive Stock Performance

PGR opened at $163.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $95.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.43. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $111.41 and a 1-year high of $164.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. Progressive had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.66 billion. Equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PGR shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $163.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.47.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

