Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 2,958 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,199 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in UFP Industries by 2.4% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in UFP Industries by 20.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in UFP Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $664,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its stake in UFP Industries by 8.2% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 25,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in UFP Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UFPI. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Monday, August 21st. DA Davidson cut UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $122.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on UFP Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

UFP Industries Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI opened at $110.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.05. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.01 and a 12-month high of $114.12.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.03). UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total transaction of $102,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 182,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,716,427.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

