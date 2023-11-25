Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 15,341 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,093 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,341 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $2,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BHP Group by 296.9% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in BHP Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of BHP opened at $62.01 on Friday. BHP Group Limited has a 1-year low of $54.28 and a 1-year high of $71.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on BHP Group from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com cut BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,950.00.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

