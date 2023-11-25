Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Lowers Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,883,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 614,607 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 2.5% of Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.10% of Alphabet worth $1,542,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,356 shares of company stock worth $23,396,736. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $136.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.86 and a 12 month high of $141.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on GOOGL. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.12.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

