Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 505,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,130 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $9,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARCC. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the second quarter worth $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the first quarter worth $46,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the second quarter worth $48,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 172.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ARCC. StockNews.com began coverage on Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Ares Capital Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $19.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $20.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.15. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.01.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The investment management company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 50.37%. The business had revenue of $655.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.65%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.12%.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

