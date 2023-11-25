Analyzing UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) and Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF)

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) and Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares UFP Technologies and Spectral Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UFP Technologies 10.72% 25.37% 16.47% Spectral Medical -649.73% N/A -109.96%

Risk & Volatility

UFP Technologies has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spectral Medical has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

84.6% of UFP Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of UFP Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Spectral Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares UFP Technologies and Spectral Medical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UFP Technologies $353.79 million 3.73 $41.79 million $5.44 31.77 Spectral Medical $1.28 million 61.98 -$8.65 million ($0.03) -9.49

UFP Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Spectral Medical. Spectral Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UFP Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for UFP Technologies and Spectral Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UFP Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Spectral Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

UFP Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $222.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.46%. Given UFP Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe UFP Technologies is more favorable than Spectral Medical.

Summary

UFP Technologies beats Spectral Medical on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc. designs, engineers, and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners. It also provides molded composites for commercial aviation and military gear for use in backpack components, knee and elbow pads, eyewear, and helmets; recycled protective packaging for business-to-consumer brands primarily focused on electronics, candles, wine, and other high-volume consumer products; and reusable cases and custom for applications in military ballistics panels, virtual training systems, drones, communications equipment, and rugged portable computers. In addition, the company provides engineered products and components to customers in the automotive, aerospace and defense, and industrial markets for applications in military uniform and gear components, automotive interior trim, air filtration, and protective cases and inserts. It markets and sells its products in the United States principally through a direct sales force. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Newburyport, Massachusetts.

About Spectral Medical

Spectral Medical Inc., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of septic shock in North America. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid in vitro diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall; and Polymyxin B Hemoperfusion, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream. It also develops and manufactures monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, recombinant cardiac proteins, and calibrators for use in the research and development, as well as products that are manufactured by other diagnostic companies. The company was formerly known as Spectral Diagnostics Inc. and changed its name to Spectral Medical Inc. in December 2014. Spectral Medical Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

