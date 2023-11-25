Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,832 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Allegion were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALLE. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 147.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,305,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $276,766,000 after buying an additional 1,373,811 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,631,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $921,195,000 after buying an additional 1,176,087 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,788,171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $573,792,000 after buying an additional 757,599 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter worth $76,640,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 616,605 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,810,000 after buying an additional 303,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Longbow Research cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Allegion from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Vertical Research cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allegion in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.14.

Allegion Stock Performance

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $105.06 on Friday. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $95.94 and a 1-year high of $128.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.65.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.21. Allegion had a return on equity of 55.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $917.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Allegion’s payout ratio is 28.53%.

Allegion Profile

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

See Also

