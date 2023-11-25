6,180 Shares in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Purchased by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the second quarter worth $206,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 167,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,662,000 after purchasing an additional 27,540 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 13.6% in the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 278,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,793,000 after purchasing an additional 33,441 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 37.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total value of $6,243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,363 shares in the company, valued at $39,977,862.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John Bullock sold 14,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total transaction of $892,216.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,367.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total value of $6,243,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 640,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,977,862.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 16,288 shares of company stock worth $715,604 and have sold 125,665 shares worth $7,846,395. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAR opened at $43.26 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.97 and a 12-month high of $73.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DAR. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com cut Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Darling Ingredients from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $91.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.10.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

