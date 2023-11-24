Zacks Research Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for CNH Industrial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 20th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.70 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.77. The consensus estimate for CNH Industrial’s current full-year earnings is $1.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CNH Industrial’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 29.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.37.

Shares of CNHI opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.64. CNH Industrial has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $17.98. The company has a current ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNHI. Harris Associates L P boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 123,079,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,638,000 after buying an additional 10,322,578 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,221,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,423,000 after buying an additional 918,910 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter worth about $395,701,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 410.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,936,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,492,000 after purchasing an additional 16,835,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,843,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

