Zacks Research Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 20th. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.61 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.56. The consensus estimate for Shockwave Medical’s current full-year earnings is $3.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Shockwave Medical’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.46 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.88 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SWAV. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $313.00 to $284.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Shockwave Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.78.

NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $174.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.85. Shockwave Medical has a fifty-two week low of $157.00 and a fifty-two week high of $315.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 13.19 and a current ratio of 14.43.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 36.33% and a return on equity of 42.41%. The company had revenue of $186.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.71 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Shockwave Medical’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 98,146.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,714,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710,932 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Shockwave Medical by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,311,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,685,000 after buying an additional 67,789 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Shockwave Medical by 3.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,527,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,303,000 after buying an additional 92,919 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Shockwave Medical by 16.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,398,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,933,000 after purchasing an additional 192,525 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Shockwave Medical by 21.8% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,398,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,369,000 after purchasing an additional 250,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $2,128,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,151,406.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.12, for a total value of $768,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,203,508.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total transaction of $2,128,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,151,406.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,372,120 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

