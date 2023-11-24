Zacks Research Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Air Transport Services Group in a report issued on Monday, November 20th. Zacks Research analyst S. Pal now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.56 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.78. The consensus estimate for Air Transport Services Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Air Transport Services Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

ATSG has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

Shares of Air Transport Services Group stock opened at $15.75 on Wednesday. Air Transport Services Group has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $28.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the second quarter worth $36,201,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 19.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,379,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,411,000 after buying an additional 1,029,325 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 204.6% during the second quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,076,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,307,000 after buying an additional 722,816 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 22.9% during the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,645,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,113,000 after acquiring an additional 492,574 shares during the period. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the second quarter valued at $7,865,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, President Michael L. Berger acquired 2,385 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.61 per share, for a total transaction of $34,844.85. Following the transaction, the president now owns 52,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,891.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM), and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

