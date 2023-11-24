Zacks Research Comments on Realty Income Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:O)

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Realty Income in a report issued on Tuesday, November 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Fatarpekar now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $4.01 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.99. The consensus estimate for Realty Income’s current full-year earnings is $4.01 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Realty Income’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.14 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Realty Income from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet cut Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.90.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of O stock opened at $53.31 on Wednesday. Realty Income has a twelve month low of $45.03 and a twelve month high of $68.85. The stock has a market cap of $38.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.39, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.72 and its 200 day moving average is $56.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.01 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 22.64%. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Realty Income

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of O. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter valued at about $592,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income by 8.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,803 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 5.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dec 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.256 per share. This represents a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 232.58%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

