Zacks Research Comments on Celanese Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:CE)

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Celanese in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 20th. Zacks Research analyst S. Rathi now expects that the basic materials company will earn $9.06 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $9.24. The consensus estimate for Celanese’s current full-year earnings is $9.02 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Celanese’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.58 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 18.93%. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.94 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Celanese from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Celanese from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Celanese from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.06.

CE stock opened at $131.71 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.28. Celanese has a 52-week low of $97.12 and a 52-week high of $131.93.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CE. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Celanese during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 92.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Celanese in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 83.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

