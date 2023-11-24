Zacks Research Comments on Celanese Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:CE)

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Celanese in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 20th. Zacks Research analyst S. Rathi now expects that the basic materials company will earn $9.06 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $9.24. The consensus estimate for Celanese’s current full-year earnings is $9.02 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Celanese’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.58 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $3.25 EPS.
Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 18.93%. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.94 earnings per share.
Get Our Latest Research Report on CE
Celanese Price Performance
CE stock opened at $131.71 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.28. Celanese has a 52-week low of $97.12 and a 52-week high of $131.93.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celanese
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CE. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Celanese during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 92.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Celanese in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 83.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Celanese Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.09%.
About Celanese
Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Celanese
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- $20 looks like a good fit for The Gap after XL earnings beat
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Bank stocks soar with these top performers
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Homebuilder stocks soar as sector outpaces the market
Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.