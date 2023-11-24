Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Xylem were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Xylem by 64.7% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $102.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.59 and a 12 month high of $118.58.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XYL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Xylem from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xylem in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Xylem from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer raised Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Melius raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $10,048,504.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,997,953.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

