XPS Pensions Group plc (LON:XPS) Declares Dividend of GBX 3

XPS Pensions Group plc (LON:XPS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Monday, February 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

XPS Pensions Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:XPS opened at GBX 225 ($2.81) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £466.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,214.29 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 206.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 188.79. XPS Pensions Group has a 52-week low of GBX 133.50 ($1.67) and a 52-week high of GBX 235 ($2.94).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 262 ($3.28) target price on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research report on Tuesday.

About XPS Pensions Group

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. The company offers advisory services to pension schemes and corporate sponsors; independent investment advisory services; DB and DC master trust schemes; and self-invested personal pension (SIPP) and SSAS pension services.

