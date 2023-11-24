Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Shares Down 3.2%

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $28.84 and last traded at $29.07. Approximately 86,777 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 400,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.3 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.00.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.