Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,442 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $6,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,437,631,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 320.3% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.29.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 0.7 %

WY opened at $31.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 1.49. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $27.65 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.36.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 87.36%.

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $242,175.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 147,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,766,036.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $28,271.49. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,154.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $242,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 147,601 shares in the company, valued at $4,766,036.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Articles

