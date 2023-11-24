Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 281,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 56,968 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp were worth $7,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 65.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 155.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 16,450.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 99.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 285.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. 68.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Washington Trust Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Washington Trust Bancorp Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of WASH stock opened at $26.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.02. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.69 and a fifty-two week high of $50.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.44 million, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $95.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Washington Trust Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.47%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW and savings accounts, money market and retirement deposit accounts, and time deposits; various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

