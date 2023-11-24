Walt Disney Co (The) (DIS) Unveils Strategic Initiatives and Risk Factors in Latest Annual Report

Disney’s financials have seen growth over the past three years due to increases in passenger cruise days, occupied hotel room nights, guided tours, higher volumes, and higher average guest spending. Management has undertaken initiatives to reorganize the media and entertainment business, obtain creative and production talent, and pursue brand and product integration. Key performance metrics have increased, and the company’s ROI is strong. To address risks, management has implemented increased costs to comply, new reporting processes, skilled workforce, third-party collaboration, and environmental sustainability goals. DIS is also involved in legal proceedings and other contingent matters. The board of directors is composed of individuals with backgrounds in various industries, and the company has developed measurable environmental sustainability goals for 2030. The forward-looking guidance outlines strategies to ensure sufficient liquidity and capitalize on trends.

Revenue has grown over the past three years due to increases in passenger cruise days, occupied hotel room nights, guided tours, higher volumes, and higher average guest spending. Additionally, higher average ticket prices, higher average daily hotel room rates, and higher licensing revenues have contributed to the growth. Operating expenses have increased due to inflation, higher volumes, increased costs for new guest offerings, higher cost of goods sold and distribution costs, and higher technology spending. Depreciation and amortization have also increased due to accelerated depreciation and the launch of the Disney Wish. The company’s net income margin decreased 21%, from $5,198 million to $4,119 million. This is lower than industry peers.

Management has undertaken initiatives such as reorganizing the media and entertainment business, obtaining creative and production talent, and pursuing brand and product integration. These initiatives have yet to be seen as successful, as there is no assurance that they will achieve their intended outcomes. Management assesses the company’s competitive position in the industry as facing substantial competition from alternative providers of products and services, as well as other forms of entertainment, lodging, tourism and recreational activities. They are highlighting the increasing competitive pressures that impact their revenues and increase their costs. Management identified risks such as consumer preferences, health concerns, international developments, technological developments, labor markets, adverse weather, and availability of content. Strategies to address these risks include increased costs to comply, new reporting processes, skilled workforce, third-party collaboration, and environmental sustainability goals.

DIS key performance metrics include revenue, costs, operating income, and sponsorship revenues and royalties from Tokyo Disney Resort. These metrics have increased over the past year, in line with the company’s long-term goals. The company’s ROI is strong and exceeds its cost of capital, creating value for shareholders. DIS faces substantial competition from alternative providers of the products and services it offers, as well as other forms of entertainment, lodging, tourism and recreational activities. Its market share has likely been impacted by this competition, and there are no plans for market expansion or consolidation mentioned.

Declines in economic conditions, such as recession, economic downturn, and/or inflationary conditions, can reduce guest spending, purchases of and prices for advertising, performance of home entertainment releases, and purchases of Company-branded consumer products. Inflationary conditions can also increase costs. Unfavorable economic conditions can impair the ability of those with whom the company does business to satisfy their obligations. DIS maintains an information security program to identify and mitigate cyber risks, and monitors and updates it as technologies change. They also use third-party systems and software, and provide confidential, proprietary and personal information to third parties. Yes, the company is involved in legal proceedings and other contingent matters. They are accruing estimates for probable and estimable losses and are regularly audited by tax authorities. They are making determinations in consultation with outside counsel and are taking actions to address these issues.

The board of directors is composed of individuals with backgrounds in various industries. There have been no notable changes in leadership or independence. DIS has incorporated information regarding executive officers, Section 16(a) compliance, the Audit Committee, the Company’s code of ethics, and director nominations into its Proxy Statement for the 2024 annual meeting of Shareholders. It also offers employee development programs and fellowships for underrepresented talent, innovative learning opportunities, employee-led groups, and updated Disney Look appearance guidelines to cultivate an inclusive environment. There is a commitment to board diversity. The Company has developed measurable environmental sustainability goals for 2030, including science-based targets for emissions, water stewardship, waste reduction, and sustainable design. It also supports employees who give back to communities with a matching gifts program and rewards volunteers with donations to non-profits. It is committed to responsible business practices.

The Company’s forward-looking guidance outlines strategies to ensure sufficient liquidity, such as not declaring dividends, raising financing, and reducing capital spending. It also addresses the Company’s access to debt and equity capital markets, and borrowing capacity under current bank facilities. DIS is factoring in economic conditions, competitive conditions, and the performance of its businesses into its forward-looking guidance. It plans to capitalize on these trends by creating or acquiring content, restructuring or strategic initiatives, and making cost-effective decisions. Yes, the company mentions investments in new services and products, future expenditures, costs and investments, and strategic initiatives such as capital investments, asset acquisitions or dispositions, and new or expanded business lines.

