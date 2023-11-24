Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET) Insider Sells $16,965.30 in Stock

Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) insider Adam Storm sold 10,282 shares of Wag! Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total transaction of $16,965.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 855,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,261.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Adam Storm also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Wag! Group alerts:

On Tuesday, October 10th, Adam Storm sold 200 shares of Wag! Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $400.00.

On Friday, October 6th, Adam Storm sold 1,000 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $2,000.00.

On Thursday, September 21st, Adam Storm sold 100 shares of Wag! Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $201.00.

On Wednesday, September 13th, Adam Storm sold 27,400 shares of Wag! Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $55,348.00.

Wag! Group Price Performance

Shares of Wag! Group stock opened at $1.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day moving average is $2.07. Wag! Group Co. has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $3.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. StepStone Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Wag! Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wag! Group in the first quarter valued at about $155,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wag! Group in the second quarter worth about $126,000. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wag! Group during the third quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wag! Group during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Wag! Group in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

View Our Latest Research Report on PET

Wag! Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wag! Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wag! Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.