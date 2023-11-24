Volex plc (LON:VLX) Declares GBX 1.40 Dividend

Volex plc (LON:VLX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Volex Trading Up 1.4 %

VLX opened at GBX 318 ($3.98) on Friday. Volex has a one year low of GBX 198 ($2.48) and a one year high of GBX 340 ($4.25). The company has a market cap of £576.85 million, a P/E ratio of 1,741.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 297.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 294.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Nathaniel Rothschild purchased 409,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.57) per share, for a total transaction of £1,166,764.35 ($1,459,732.70). 29.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Volex Company Profile

Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. It provides integrated manufacturing services, such as PCB assembly, box build, and complex cable assemblies; electric vehicle charging solutions; cable harness and power products; copper interconnect cable and data transfer cable; and data center power cables and power cords.

