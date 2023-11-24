Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) PT Lowered to GBX 78 at Citigroup

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from GBX 79 ($0.99) to GBX 78 ($0.98) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VOD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.06) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.19) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 92 ($1.15) to GBX 89 ($1.11) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 106.09 ($1.33).

LON:VOD opened at GBX 70.87 ($0.89) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.51. Vodafone Group Public has a twelve month low of GBX 69.73 ($0.87) and a twelve month high of GBX 103.24 ($1.29). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 76.80 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 76.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be issued a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.07%. Vodafone Group Public’s payout ratio is currently 2,424.24%.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

