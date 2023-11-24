Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2

Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Virgin Money UK Stock Performance

Shares of LON VMUK opened at GBX 148.20 ($1.85) on Friday. Virgin Money UK has a 52 week low of GBX 134.20 ($1.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 200 ($2.50). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 431.62, a PEG ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 160.04 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 159.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on VMUK. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on Virgin Money UK from GBX 210 ($2.63) to GBX 195 ($2.44) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 202.50 ($2.53).

About Virgin Money UK

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset and invoice finance services; risk management; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

