VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 103.3% in the second quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 40,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 20,472 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the second quarter valued at $1,189,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 3.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 106,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 2.8% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 21,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 2.5% in the second quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 31,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on VICI. Wedbush began coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.36.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

NYSE VICI opened at $28.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.51. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.63 and a twelve month high of $35.07. The company has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 69.46%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

See Also

