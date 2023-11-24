Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 126,570 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 96,978 shares.The stock last traded at $203.74 and had previously closed at $202.80.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $195.00 and its 200 day moving average is $199.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.