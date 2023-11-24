US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Downgraded by StockNews.com

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of US Foods from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of US Foods from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, US Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.70.

USFD stock opened at $42.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.61 and its 200-day moving average is $40.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.81. US Foods has a 1 year low of $33.68 and a 1 year high of $44.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in US Foods by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in US Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in US Foods by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in US Foods by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

