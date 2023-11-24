US Bancorp DE Sells 4,271 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,592 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 4,271 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WYNN. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,795,297 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $400,821,000 after buying an additional 1,579,337 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,726,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $26,471,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 133.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 661,671 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $54,568,000 after purchasing an additional 378,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $37,490,000. Institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $87.53 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $74.31 and a 52-week high of $117.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,094.26 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.59.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The casino operator reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is 1,250.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WYNN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.73.

Insider Activity at Wynn Resorts

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 500 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total transaction of $48,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,482 shares in the company, valued at $144,658.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

