US Bancorp DE Sells 376 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

US Bancorp DE cut its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,938 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 315.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $369.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $364.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $356.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.84. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $285.84 and a 12-month high of $409.95.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The restaurant operator reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 33.11%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total value of $149,859.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,772.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total value of $149,859.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,772.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,729,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $409.00 to $401.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.62.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

