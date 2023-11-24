US Bancorp DE Grows Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,271 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,002 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 276.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 271 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. 89.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simpson Manufacturing Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:SSD opened at $162.48 on Friday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a one year low of $87.07 and a one year high of $166.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.74.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.18. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $580.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $134,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,421,630. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

