Truist Financial Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS)

Truist Financial reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a $29.50 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of NeoGames from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $29.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of NeoGames from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $29.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, NeoGames presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.90.

Shares of NeoGames stock opened at $27.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. NeoGames has a 1-year low of $10.85 and a 1-year high of $27.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $922.04 million, a PE ratio of -72.47, a P/E/G ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.26.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in NeoGames by 111.6% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 328,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,856,000 after purchasing an additional 173,005 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the third quarter valued at about $783,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in NeoGames by 16.9% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 129,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 18,753 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in NeoGames by 91.0% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 41,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 19,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD raised its position in NeoGames by 119.9% in the third quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 25,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 13,756 shares in the last quarter.

NeoGames SA provides iLottery solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of games through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology.

