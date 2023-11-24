TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TAC. TD Securities began coverage on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of TransAlta from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransAlta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

TransAlta Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransAlta

TAC stock opened at $7.97 on Wednesday. TransAlta has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $10.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.07.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in TransAlta during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in TransAlta by 766.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TransAlta during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in TransAlta by 234.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in TransAlta by 153.2% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

