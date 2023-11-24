Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on SentinelOne (NYSE:S)

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 10,686 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 56% compared to the average daily volume of 6,838 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

S has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on SentinelOne from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on SentinelOne from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on SentinelOne from $13.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on SentinelOne from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.21.

SentinelOne Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of S opened at $17.49 on Friday. SentinelOne has a 12-month low of $12.43 and a 12-month high of $21.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.29.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 21.47% and a negative net margin of 74.19%. The business had revenue of $149.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SentinelOne will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SentinelOne news, insider Ric Smith sold 15,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $274,460.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 513,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,014,675.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $25,546.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 415,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,893,897.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 15,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $274,460.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 513,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,014,675.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 270,131 shares of company stock valued at $4,444,214. Insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SentinelOne

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in SentinelOne by 86,543.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 44,095,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,838,000 after buying an additional 44,044,310 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in SentinelOne by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,317,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,376,000 after buying an additional 10,656,778 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SentinelOne by 4.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,585,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,480,000 after buying an additional 794,439 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SentinelOne by 17.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,658,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,148,000 after buying an additional 1,875,084 shares during the period. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new position in SentinelOne in the first quarter valued at about $171,765,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

